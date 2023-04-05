Illegal commercial use of tractor-trailers in Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Illegal commercial use of tractor-trailers

Illegal and unauthorised use of tractor-trailers for commercial purposes continues unabated in the city. Such vehicles are blatantly used by brick-kiln owners for ferrying bricks and construction material in the city. A majority of these vehicles do not even bear registration numbers. As the movement of such vehicles pose a threat to the commuters, the police have failed to keep the menace in check. The authorities should issue challans for these vehicles and must give a fixed time period for their entry so that their movement does not cause inconvenience to the residents. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Action must against advts nailed to trees

Nailing of advertisement material to trees has become a common sight in the city. This is not only an open violation of the norms, but also a blot on the ‘Smart City’ tag of the city. Almost all the trees located on the roadside and public places have been nailed and stapled with advertisements. The authorities concerned, including the Municipal Corporation, which need to take strong measures to check the problem have failed to penalise the offenders, leading to the rise in such activities. The issue must be looked into at the earliest. Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

Curb liquor consumption in public

Consumption of liquor by residents in public has become a cause for concern and challenges the city’s law and order situation. While roadside drinking has become common in residential colonies, this has perhaps been due to a large number of persons being involved in the illegal sale of illicit liquor. As it poses a threat to the safety of women and children, action must be taken to restrain the alcohol consumption in public places. Vishnu Goel, Faridabad