Illegal construction on Rewari civic body land

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, June 6

The government’s land in the posh area here seems to be on the radar of land grabbers. In a recent incident, grabbers tried to take possession of the land located near Brass Market. They not only dug up the land, but started construction on it.

As soon as the matter came to the notice of some councillors, they raised the issue and forced the Rewari municipal council to demolish the illegal construction. The authorities also filed a police complaint for the registration of an FIR in this matter while several councillors on Tuesday called the SP, demanding him to expose those indulged in this illegal act.

“The 291 sq yard plot worth over Rs 5 crore was acquired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) several years ago. It was handed over to the Rewari municipal council about three years ago. Interestingly, those indulged in its illegal possession had also applied for a property ID,” said Parveen Chaudhary Shalu, a councillor.

He added that this was not for the first time that efforts were made to grab the land of civic body, and it is not possible without the involvement of the authorities.

“We have persistently been raising the demand for iron fencing around the properties of the municipal council in the city to keep land grabbers at bay, but the authorities are not paying any heed towards it. The problem is acute in the Brass Market area therefore, we will raise the demand for a Vigilance inquiry into the matter as a few big fishes are likely to indulge in such illegal acts,” added Shalu.

Shyam Chugh, vice-chairperson of the municipal council, said they had demanded the SP to take stern action against those guilty at the earliest.

Parveen Kumar, secretary, municipal council, said the police had lodged an FIR on the complaint of council Engineer Naresh Kumar in this matter.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao called on CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and apprised him of the illegal possession here. “The municipal council has become synonymous with corruption,” said Rao.