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Home / Haryana / Illegal cracker sale to invite action, says Fatehabad SP

Illegal cracker sale to invite action, says Fatehabad SP

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:49 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Police personnel deployed at the main market in Fatehabad.
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The Fatehabad police have warned shopkeepers against the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found selling or storing firecrackers without a valid licence or the required permission.

The SP urged residents to purchase firecrackers only from authorised shops and designated sales points approved by the administration. She also advised people against buying firecrackers from unauthorised temporary stalls or unknown sellers. Khattar appealed to the residents to use only permitted green firecrackers and ensure that the products meet the prescribed safety standards.The SP asked people to burst firecrackers only at designated places and during the hours permitted by the administration. Parents were urged not to allow young children to burst firecrackers without adult supervision. People were also advised to keep necessary fire-safety arrangements in place to prevent accidents.

The SP said public cooperation was essential to ensure a safe Diwali and appealed to the residents to celebrate the festival responsibly by following all rules governing the sale, storage and use of firecrackers.

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