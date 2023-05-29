Illegal cracker unit unearthed

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 28

The police today unearthed a factory manufacturing crackers illegally at Antoha village of the district. One person has been arrested in this regard.

Vishwa Gaurav, SHO, Sadar police station, said crackers were being manufactured and packed illegally at a shed owned by Kiran Pal. One of the accused identified as Manjeet, hailing from Delhi, had been running the factory without licence or permit. A worker, Shalim, alias Sahil, was arrested. The owner was not present and the accused working at the unit could not produce any permission document.