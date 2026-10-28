Illegal drainage pipe, delayed sports certificate among 11 complaints heard in Kaithal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday directed Deputy Commissioner Kaithal Aparajita to initiate action against an executive engineer (XEN) and a sub-divisional officer (SDO) over the alleged illegal installation of a drainage pipe by digging a road near the field of Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sanch village.

He also ordered the removal of the pipeline and directed officials to constitute an inquiry committee under the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in two other cases. He was chairing the monthly District Public Grievances Redressal Committee at the Mini Secretariat, Kaithal. Rana listened to 11 complaints and instructed officials to ensure impartial investigations and timely action as per rules.

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In the compensation case raised by Rambateri of Bhagal village, the complainant confirmed receiving the full amount due after her son’s death under a government scheme, following which the minister disposed of the complaint. In a case involving alleged forged documents used to sell a plot to others, along with intimidation, Rana directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to expedite the investigation. The matter was kept pending.

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Handball player Sandeep Kumar of Teontha village complained about delays in issuing his sports gradation certificate despite winning gold at the state level and participating in national-level competitions. The minister directed the District Sports Officer to visit Ambala immediately, resolve the issue and submit a report to the DC by evening.

Later, while interacting with media persons, Rana said the state government has brought beekeeping under the Chief Minister Horticulture Insurance Scheme to provide financial protection to beekeepers against losses caused by natural disasters and other factors. He urged beekeepers to make maximum use of government schemes. He said beekeepers often suffered financial losses due to the absence of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

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"Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini takes farmers’ concerns seriously and the government is committed to protecting them from financial losses."

Online portal to address procurement-related issues

Responding to questions about paddy procurement, Rana assured farmers that every grain of their produce would be purchased. He said the higher-than-expected production would not be allowed to cause hardship to farmers. An online portal has been opened to address procurement-related issues, and relief is expected soon. He said that the lifting of procured paddy from grain markets was being expedited to ensure farmers do not face difficulties in selling their produce.

Later, he chaired a similar meeting at Panchayat Bhawan in Karnal, where he listened to 12 complaints. While interacting with media persons, Rana said stubble-burning incidents in Haryana had been minimal this year. He said that the Supreme Court had also appreciated the state’s efforts in stubble management, adding that Haryana was leading the country in this area.

“The state government has provided 16,882 machines to farmers for managing crop residue. When paddy is harvested using combine harvesters, machines can bale the leftover straw, reducing the need to burn it,” he said, appealing to farmers that straw is valuable for improving soil fertility. Incorporating it into fields helps improve soil quality and can enhance crop yields. He urged farmers to make greater use of crop residue rather than burning it.

Responding to farmers’ allegations that paddy was being procured below the MSP in grain markets, Rana said he understood their concerns but maintained that payments were being made at MSP rates. He said that if any farmer in Haryana believed their crop had been purchased below the MSP could come forward — saying he would remain available until the evening to address the matter.

Commenting on the Congress party’s proposed November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila ground on the issue of alleged 'vote theft', Rana said repeated statements could lead people to believe something was true. He added that his party would continue its own outreach campaign and take out marches across the country.