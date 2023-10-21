Illegal drug de-addiction centre raided, 6 rescued

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 20

A joint team of the CM flying squad, Health Department, and Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, rescued six people after conducting a raid at an illegal drug de-addiction centre near Pipli in Kurukshetra.

Th police have booked three people, including owner Taqdeer Singh of Sonipat, counsellor Suraj of Kurukshetra and ward boy Harsh of Uttar Pradesh. District Social Welfare Officer Surjit Kaur, in a complaint lodged with the police, said during the raid, Suraj and Harsh were found at the centre, which was being operated without a valid license. Suraj had informed the team that the centre was being run at a rented accommodation and that the documents related to the centre were in Taqdeer’s possession. Meanwhile, Harsh had managed to escape from the spot.

During the raid, the team managed to rescue six people, who were kept behind a locked iron gate. The accused had admitted the patients — belonging to Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Karnal districts — with the intention of cheating their kin. In addition, the centre was being run without any qualified doctors and staff.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, one of the officials during the raid, said, “The rescued patients were shifted to the drug de-addiction centre of LNJP Hospital. Their families have also been informed.”A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 120-b, 343 and 420 of the IPC.

Thanesar Sadar police SHO Dinesh Kumar said, “A case has been registered against three persons, who are yet to be arrested. The documents are also being obtained.”

