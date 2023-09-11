Illegal drug trade on the rise after closure of police post: Residents

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 10

People working in the Kartarpura area, where local police launched a massive action against drug traffickers today, have claimed that illegal trade of drug selling and smuggling in the area is on the rise after the closure of Indira Colony police post. There has also been a spurt in theft incidents at shops in the area.

“This illegal trade was being run by drug sellers clandestinely when Indira Colony Police Post was functional but narcotics are now being sold openly. Moreover, drug addicts don’t leave any opportunity to strike at shops. They steal batteries, tools and other materials,” said Neeraj, a motor mechanic.

He said the Kartarpura area was defamed for selling narcotics and its trafficking in other parts of the city. Not only men, women were also indulged in this illegal trade. The women did not hesitate to signal men to provide them drugs, he added.

The Indira Colony police post was set up in the area to discourage the drug peddlers and traffickers and to check other crimes in the area but it was closed some time ago.

Aman, another mechanic, said though cops carry out patrolling in the area but the drug sellers either escape from there or hid themselves on seeing them. “The illegal trade of narcotic selling has grown considerably after the closure of the police post. The police authorities should reopen it to check the illegal activities of drug sellers and traffickers,” he added.

Himanshu Garg, Superintendent of Police (SP), said the Indira Colony police post was not sanctioned and was also located under a bridge illegally. “The police personnel posted there were also working in inhuman conditions. We are looking for a proper place to set up a police picket in the area,” he said.

