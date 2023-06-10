Illegal exits cause accidents on Rohtak highways

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 9

A number of illegal exits have been made in the dividers on different national highways passing through Rohtak. Such exits often lead to road accidents, but the authorities concerned have failed to take action against the offenders.

Hence, the residents of villages and localities as well as owners of commercial establishments situated along the highways have been making exits in the highway dividers for their convenience and commercial interests.

“Apart from making illegal exits, the residents of the areas located along the highways also use the wrong side of the roads to commute, which often causes mishaps,” points out Dr Rajender Singh, a resident of Rohtak.

Ajay Godara, a local social activist, maintains that the illegal exits should be closed and strict action taken against the offenders in order to avoid road accidents.

The matter has been flagged at several meetings of the district administration and other authorities concerned, but the same situation prevails due to lack of a substantial deterrent for those indulging in such acts.

Contacted for comments, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said the issue was taken up at a recent road-safety meeting and the local officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had been directed to take action in this regard.

“The officials concerned have been told to close the illegal exits made on the highways and take legal action, including registration of FIRs, against those found making the exits again,” said the deputy commissioner.

The NHAI officials would be provided administrative and police support to deal with the situation, he said, adding that if the residents or commuters feel that an exit was required on any highway, they should approach the authorities concerned with a proper request instead of indulging in any illegal activity.