Illegal firearms factory unearthed, 4 held

Jhajjar, September 8
A team of district police has succeeded in unearthing a illegal fire-arms manufacturing factory in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) when it went there to nab an accused involved in the racket of selling illegal firearms. It also recovered 14 country-made pistols, two fire arms making machines and other raw materials from there besides arresting four persons involved in the racket.
ASP Amit Yashvardhan told mediapersons that they had arrested Deepak of Jawara village (Sonepat) along with illegal firearms some days ago. On interrogation, he disclosed the name of Manish, who was also nabbed with three illegal firearms.
“Acting on the input received from Manish, we arrested Yogesh of Aligarh and recovered two illegal firearms from him. On his interrogation, raids were conducted at the whereabouts of Subhash, another member involved in the racket, in Aligarh. A total of 12 illegal firearms, two firearms manufacturing machines and raw materials were recovered from there,” said the ASP.
