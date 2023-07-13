Illegal firecracker factory busted

Gurugram, July 12
A team of the CIA of the Palwal police on Wednesday busted an illegal firecracker factory and arrested the operator, Vishal. The police have seized firecrackers and chemicals in huge quantities. An FIR has been registered against the accused.
According to Inspector Mohammad Iliyas, in-charge, CIA, the raid was conducted on a tip-off by a team led by Sub-inspector Mehar Chand at a plot in Nai Basti, Shamsabad Colony, Palwal.
The police found 1,110 crackers in two different plastic sacks along with three other plastic sacks filled with gunpowder, coal powder and Dagchun sawdust. “When asked about the licence, Vishal could not produce any documents,” added the inspector.
