Illegal firecracker unit busted at closed poultry farm in Karnal; 2 arrested

A team of CIA-3 of the Karnal police has busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit allegedly being operated from the closed premises of an old poultry farm building near Mohidinpur here, officials said on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted following information about the illegal operation. At the time of the raid, several workers were found engaged in manufacturing firecrackers at the premises.

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Police also found that children were allegedly employed at the unit, raising concerns over the use of child labour in the hazardous manufacturing activity.

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The seizure comes ahead of the festive season, when demand for firecrackers generally increases.

The police arrested two persons identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Karnal, and Sahir, a resident of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, they could not produce any licence or document to operate the factory.

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During the operation, the CIA team recovered a large quantity of explosives and raw materials allegedly being used for manufacturing firecrackers. The seized material included around 90 boxes of finished firecrackers and around three quintals of potassium- and sulphur-based raw material.

Sub-Inspector Hardeep Singh said the entire stock and other material recovered from the premises have been taken into custody.

He said the factory was allegedly being operated without the required licence or permission.

“We received information about the illegal operation of the factory and conducted a raid at the premises. We recovered finished firecrackers as well as unpacked finished material and raw material,” he said.

He further informed that further action would also be taken regarding the employment of children at the unit. The police are currently investigating the matter to ascertain the involvement of those operating the unit and to determine the source of the raw materials and other seized material.

A case has been registered at Sadar police station.