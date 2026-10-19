Illegal firecracker units under lens in Rohtak, Bahadurgarh

With the festival season approaching, the police have stepped up action against illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts, seizing a stock estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore in Rohtak and confiscating unlicensed fireworks from a shop in Bahadurgarh.

In Rohtak, a CIA team raided an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit on Kachha Chamariya Road on Sunday following a tip-off. The police seized boxes of firecrackers, gunpowder and raw materials, with the total stock estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore.

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Firecrackers of various sizes were found at the premises, along with additional packages. Some fireworks were lying in the open and were reportedly being dried. The police sealed the boxes and took the material into custody.

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The factory owner was absent during the raid, while several migrant labourers were working at the premises. A police official said the workers were reportedly unaware that the unit was being operated illegally. Further investigation was underway. No case had been registered in connection with the raid till the filing of this report.

In a separate operation in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, the police seized various types of firecrackers and fireworks from a shop on Nala Road in Sakhol village for allegedly storing them without valid licences or permits.

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Sub-Inspector Satyabir, in-charge of the Sector 6 police station, said the police received a tip-off about fireworks being stored for sale while a team was patrolling near Hoshiarpur Metro Station. Senior officers were informed, following which a joint team conducted a raid with a fire officer.

“The search was carried out in the presence of duty magistrate Naib Tehsildar Praveen. The shop occupants, identified as Prince and Pritam, both residents of Bahadurgarh, failed to produce valid documents for the firecrackers. A case has been registered against them under the Explosives Act, and further investigation is underway,” the police spokesman said.

The police said the shop was situated in a densely populated area surrounded by houses and commercial establishments, raising concerns over the potential threat to lives and property from the improper storage of explosive material. The authorities have appealed to traders and residents to adhere to licensing requirements and safety norms for storing and selling firecrackers, warning that violations would invite legal action.