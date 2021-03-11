Illegal hoardings a concern in Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say.
Illegal hoardings a concern
ILLEGAL hoardings, posters and banners dot the Greater Faridabad area. These publicity materials on electric poles and road medians block the view of drivers, posing risk in traffic movement. Even vital road crossings and traffic lights aren't free from hoardings and banners. Also, walls of public buildings and areas are being defaced. It is cause for concern that the authorities have failed to act on these activities. Pramod Manocha, Faridabad
Power outages show government failure
RESIDENTS of Faridabad are concerned over the long power outages that are plaguing the city. Such power crisis have never been seen before. It shows government’s failure to not even being able to provide basic facilities like electricity. The government’s claim of 24 hours electricity in urban areas has been exposed. The authorities must act fast. Ankit Kumar, Faridabad
