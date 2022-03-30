Illegal hoardings block view of motorists

On main roads, roundabouts and junctions, one finds a lot of big and small hoardings which block view of the traffic coming from opposite directions and is a serious traffic hazard. There is corruption angle too as nobody really knows who pockets the money being charged from such illegal advertisers. Such hoardings should only be displayed at places which are safe for motorists to drive.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Admn's social media handles inactive

Refering to "Inactive social media handles of Panchkula DC, Municipal Corporation, police irk residents" (The Tribune, March 25), is such a worrisome scenario that raises several eyebrows more so when their 'inactive' Twitter handles which prevents distressed residents from directly approaching them for redressal of their grievances. Even e-mails addressed to the incumbent DC, Panchkula, and the city MC, highlighting important issues, also remain unanswered. So, whom to fall back upon, if the situation so demands? One genuinely wishes that all such avenues, which provide direct connectivity between the aggrieved citizens and the city administration, are kept functional on a regular basis. Vinayak, panchkula

Kurukshetra road in poor state

It is disheartening to see the poor condition of roads in Kurukshetra city which is being projected as the religious capital. Instead of repairing the roads by carpeting or reconstructing these, patchwork is being carried out which is not durable and after sometime conditions of the city roads become full of potholes and cracks causing accidents and damaging vehicles. Most importantly, the main city road from Pipli to Kurukshetra university is hanging fire for many years. Residents of Kurukshetra have been taking up the matter with the administration and elected representatives, but to no avail.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Filth dots public places in Ambala, no action by authorities concerned

These pictures pertain to an important area behind the building of Life Insurance Corporation, Ambala City, near the Main Post Office. The area always remains full of filth because hoteliers dump the muck carelessly which pile up. Besides, some car washers too add to miseries. The pits close to the electric transformer add to the worry because the dirty water mixed with residues gives foul smell and invite stray animals making the passage difficult for commuters. The area is seldom cleaned and remains neglected despite being close to important office buildings and way for shops.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

What our readers say

