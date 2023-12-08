Illegal hoardings deface public property

The defacement of many public buildings due to illegal hoardings and banners placed on walls and fences has gone unchecked in Gurugram. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the municipal corporation and resident welfare associations (RWAs) concerned, no action has been taken against the violators. The authorities concerned should keep tabs on such violations and ensure that the offenders are penalised on priority.

Radhika Tanwar, Gurugram

Deploy more cops to ease traffic congestion

Residents of Ambala are battling with ever-increasing traffic congestion due to ongoing construction projects in many areas of the city. Keeping in view the situation, the traffic police should deploy more personnel to regulate the vehicular movement in the city. In addition, with no checks being carried out on roads, there has also been a rise in the violation of traffic rules, leading to greater risk of accidents. The department must ensure that additional cops are deployed, at least at the busiest roads.

Gaurav Jain, Ambala

Reduce stamp duty by 2%

The taxes imposed by the state government on the purchase of residential, industrial and commercial properties are extremely high, with seven per cent stamp duty imposed on male buyers and five per cent on women, and six per cent on joint purchases. The government should reduce the stamp duty by at least two per cent, bringing it down to five per cent for male buyers, three per cent for women and four per cent on joint purchases. The government must take note the matter and reduce the stamp duty.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Gurugram