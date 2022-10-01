Illegal house, shops of criminals demolished in Nuh, Rewari

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram, September 30

The Nuh police demolished a house of criminal Jaikam in Mahu village today. The property was built on panchayat land illegally. Jaikam has been absconding since last year, the police said.

The police said Jaikam was wanted in around 12 heinous crimes, including dacoity and theft. “Jaikam was booked for assaulting a shopkeeper and stealing from him in a 2012 case. He was lodged in jail in 2013 for robbing a highwa dumper. In 2021, he was again booked by the Ferozepur Jhirka police for robbing a highwa dumper,” said Satish Kumar, DSP, Ferozepur Zhirka.

Rewari: A joint team of the Municipal Council and the police demolished 48 shops on the Kalka road here on Friday. The shops were built on the land of the Maharshi Valmiki Trust which belongs to the kingpin of Aalo Gang, Sunil Dulgach, who is presently lodged at Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram. The action was stated to be part of a campaign against drug peddlers and wanted criminals.

