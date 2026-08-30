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Home / Haryana / Illegal khair wood seized in Yamunanagar

Illegal khair wood seized in Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:42 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Illegal khair wood seized by a team of the Wildlife Department in Yamunanagar district.
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A team of the Wildlife Department seized about eight quintals of khair wood being smuggled in a vehicle on Saturday.

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According to officials, the department received a tip-off early in the morning that illegal khair wood would be smuggled out of the Kansli area of the district in a vehicle. Acting swiftly, a team was formed and the vehicle was intercepted near Khillanwala village. The team recovered 40 khair logs, weighing about eight quintals, from the vehicle, which has been impounded.

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Wildlife inspector Rajbir Singh said preliminary investigation indicated the involvement of several persons, including Talib, Furkaan, Qurban and Momin. He said the suspects managed to flee. “The wildlife team is conducting raids at their suspected hideouts,” he said.

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