Illegal liquor on way to UP seized in Yamunanagar, two arrested

Yamunanagar, April 19

The police have recovered 101 boxes of country-made liquor and 14 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor from near the Nagli ghat (mining quarry) of the Jathlana area in Yamunanagar.

The liquor was loaded in a utility vehicle without required documents, including permits issued by the Excise Department.

The police have arrested two persons — Jasbir of Jagadhri and Brijpal of Tabbar village of Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh) — in connection with this case.

According to information, a team of the Jathlana police station was checking vehicles at the ghat on Thursday night. Around 12.10 am, when a utility vehicle came from the Jathlana side, team members signalled the driver to stop. The driver, Jasbir, tried to flee after leaving the vehicle on the spot, but the police managed to catch him and his accomplice Brijpal.

Rajat Sharma, SHO, Jathlana police station, said the driver of the vehicle failed to produce requisite documents, including bills and permits.

On the complaint of Head Constable Santosh, a case was registered under Section 61-1 (A)-4-20 of the Excise Act at the Jathlana police station on April 18.

The SHO said the duo were produced in a court on Thursday, which sent them to judicial custody.

He said one more person, identified as Shravan of Tabbar village, was yet to be arrested in connection with the case.

This consignment of illegal liquor was to be supplied in Uttar Pradesh as Nagli ghat is situated on Haryana and Uttar Pradesh border connecting Yamunanagar and Saharanpur districts.

Sources said liquor was cheaper in Haryana and people used Nagli ghat and other areas of Yamunanagar district to supply liquor illegally in Saharanpur district.

