Gurugram: Illegal liquor party busted, 23 held

Gurugram, December 19
The Faridabad police on Monday raided an illegal liquor party being held at a hotel and arrested 23 persons, including the hotel owner.
According to the police, the owner did not possess any license or permission. An FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station.
Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “The police received an information around 11 pm that the suspects were creating public nuisance under the influence of alcohol. Following this, a team reached the spot, arrested the 23 suspects and seized empty liquor and beer bottles from them. We have taken action against them as per rules,” said Sube Singh.
