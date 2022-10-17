Illegal liquor vend raided, 3 held

Gurugram, October 16
A joint team of the Chief Minister flying squad and the Excise Department raided a tavern in Sector 39 area, running illegally on Friday night.
Three persons, including ahata operator, were arrested and an FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station.
According to Inspector Harish Kumar of the Chief Minister flying squad, the vend was being run without any licence or permission near a liquor shop in Sector 39.
When the police team questioned the compound operator and the manager, asking for official documents, they could not show the requisite papers.
The police arrested Gajraj, liquor vend operator, and his accomplices Nikhil and Manoj. All accused are residents of Rewari district.
