Illegal miners attempt to run over officials in Yamunanagar

In two separate incidents, attempts were made to run over personnel deployed at two check posts, set up in Bhud Kalan and Khanuwala villages of Yamunanagar district to stop illegal mining and illegal transportation of mining minerals.

Advertisement

Two separate FIRs have been registered against unknown accused under various Sections of the BNS at police stations of Pratap Nagar and Chhachhrauli of the district.

Advertisement

Ravi, personnel of Home Guard, posted at the check post of Bhud Kalan village said that he along with Special Police Officer Pradeep Kumar and Junior Engineer Rahul was performing his duty at the check post.

Advertisement

He said that when he signalled a tipper loaded with mining minerals at about 6.30 am on April 15, instead of stopping the tipper, the driver turned his vehicle towards him in an attempt to hit him.

He further said that he had a narrow escape as he swiftly jumped in a side.

Advertisement

He added that the tipper driver managed to escape from the spot with his vehicle.

According to information, the other incident took place at the Khanuwala check post.

A Special Police Officer Madan told the police that when he and his colleague SPO Kuljeet Singh made a signal to stop a truck at about 6.35 am on April 15, the driver tried to hit them and fled from the spot.

He said that they jumped into a side to save their lives, but he sustained injuries in this process.

“When we tried to chase the truck, several people came in two cars and blocked the road to stop us and help the truck driver to flee with the vehicle,” the complainant told the police.

He alleged that the people who came into cars threatened them with dire consequences if they tried to stop their vehicles in future.