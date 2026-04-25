Illegal miners back to making roads in Aravalis, Nuh authorities launch survey and crackdown

Acting on a high-level intelligence "tip-off" regarding a sprawling network of clandestine infrastructure, the Nuh police and the Haryana Mining Department have launched a massive joint survey to dismantle ‘illegal roads’ carved through the Aravali hills.

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Flooded with complaints of over 50 illegal pathways made in Aravali hills, the Nuh police have launched a joint survey with the mining department to dismantle the roads aiding illegal miners to move in forest.

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“We have launched a special survey which will be completed by May 1. It will be then only that we will be able to give exact number of illegal pathways or roads in forest. We are getting tip-offs and complaints. We have recently dismantled such roads in a village. We have zero tolerance towards illegal mining activities,” said Nuh SP Arpit Jain while speaking to The Tribune.

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It may be noted that these unauthorised pathways, many recently discovered via drone surveillance, have been identified as the primary logistic lifelines for the mining mafia operating from neighbouring Rajasthan.

It was earlier this week that in a renewed crackdown on illegal mining in the Aravali region, the Nuh police blocked multiple access routes leading to Hathnagaon hills, cutting off key pathways used for unauthorised excavation. Over 25 villages lying in Aravali foothills have been put on alert over any excavation, road construction or movement of mining vehicles in the area.

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It may be noted that it was last year that it was highlighted how mining mafia, in connivance with local panchayat and revenue official, got an illegal road regularised. They, according to police charge-sheet, paid Rs 1 crore in bribes to get this done. Haryana has ever since been vigilant about such illegal pathways.

Last year, even Rajasthan had launched a crackdown on such roads and dismantled many but miners refuse to relent and come up with new pathways each month.

In addition to the survey, a special patrolling and vigilance plan has also been made by the Nuh police to check movement of illegal mining vehicles.

“We have identified vulnerable areas along with the mining authorities. The police stations concerned have been asked to increase patrolling there. We have launched special vigilance plan and this will further aid in crackdown,” added Jain. The urgency of the crackdown is bolstered by the Supreme Court’s stern observations on the Aravali range. The apex court has repeatedly categorised the Aravalis as a vital ecological barrier against the expansion of the Thar Desert into the NCR. It has previously lambasted state governments for allowing illegal roads to fragment the forest, noting that such pathways act as “gateways to environmental destruction”.