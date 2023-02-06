Illegal mining, Rs 12L fine for three impounded vehicles

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 5

After imposing a penalty of Rs 42.10 lakh on a person of Belhera village in the alleged case of illegal mining in the fields of Garhibehral village near the Yamuna, the Department of Mines and Geology has imposed a fine of Rs 12 lakh on three vehicles, two dumpers and a JCB, seized by the department in the case.

The department has issued a notice to Gilja, a resident of Balhera village, directing him to deposit Rs 42.10 lakh as penalty for the illegal mining of 21,000 MT sand, which he got done in his fields close to the Yamuna.

“As per our assessment, we have imposed a fine of Rs 12 lakh on the three vehicles seized after the issue of the illegal mining came to the notice of the administration. A fine of Rs 4.5 lakh has been imposed on one dumper, Rs 3.5 lakh on another dumper and Rs 4 lakh on the JCB,” said Kamlesh Rani, District Mining Officer, Karnal and Panipat.

“We have increased vigil along the Yamuna and our patrolling parties are keeping an eye on illegal mining,” she added.

Apart from this case, they have seized three tractors and trailers loaded with Yamuna sand in the past two days in Karnal district, she said. “Our raids will continue along the Yamuna and all the possible points where mining could be done,” she said.