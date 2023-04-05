Illegal mining accused manhandle cops

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 4

The police have registered a case against unknown persons for deterring cops, posted at a checkpoint in Jaidhari village, from discharging their duty. The miscreants allegedly ransacked the checkpoint and set furniture and other items on fire.

On the complaint of Mining Inspector Aman, a case was registered against the suspects under Sections 353, 427 and 436 of the IPC at the Chhachhrauli police station on April 1. The checkpoint was set up by the Mines and Geology Department and the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on March 31.

On the direction of Assistant Mining Engineer Rajesh Sangwan, Mining Inspectors Aman and Rohit Kumar and Head Constable Shyam Singh went for physical inspection at the checkpoint.

Sangwan said seven checkpoints had been set up at various places in the district to prevent the transportation of illegal mining material.

“People associated with the transportation of illegal mining material have been upset after the setting up of checkpoints. They try to drive away their vehicles to avoid checking or attack officials posted at the checkpoints,” added Sangwan.

#illegal mining #Yamunanagar