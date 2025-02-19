Illegal mining continues in M’Garh, 50 vehicles impounded in two-and-half months

Despite persistent crackdown, the mining mafia is still active in the region. They are perpetrating illegal mining and also transporting mining material illegally from sites to other places. Local people have been found involved in the majority of the cases, said sources.

In the past two-and-half months, the district authorities have impounded 50 vehicles involved in the illegal trade. A tractor-trailer loaded with mine stones was impounded near Golwa village in the Nangal Choudhary area on February 16 while a truck was confiscated while transporting illegal stones from neighbouring Rajasthan state on February 15.

“Mahendragarh district is rich in minerals. Hills here under the Aravalli Forest area are spread from the border of Garhi Khudana village to Golwa-Bayal villages in a radius of about 60-70 kilometers. Besides it, the area of ​​​​Krishnavati and Dohan rivers also adjoins the border. Complaints are received about local people mining stone and gravel illegally. A joint team of officials from mining and other departments conduct round-the-clock inspections in the hill and river areas to deter these activities,” said District Mining Engineer Rajesh Sehrawat

He said “From December 1, 2024 to February 15, a total of 50 vehicles have been found to be involved in illegal mining and were impounded. To date, Rs 33,52,600 has been collected as royalty and fines from 10 vehicle owners, and 21 cases have been registered for non-payment of fines. Twelve cases have been filed against individuals involved in illegal mining from the hills and river areas. Some vehicles involved in the illegal activities remain impounded at local police stations.”

In response to strict directives from the Haryana Mines and Geology Department, the district administration has set up inter-departmental teams, including the local police, to ensure continuous monitoring and legal action against illegal mining.

The Deputy Commissioner recently held meetings with local officials and Sarpanches of those villages which were susceptible to illegal-mining. At the meeting, he highlighted the critical role of Sarpanchs in protecting the district's mineral resources, urging them to act as caretakers and immediately report any illegal mining activities to the administration. To curb the illegal transportation of mining materials, the DC also issued the orders that three check posts in Nangal Choudhary, Nizampur and Bawal villages be set up in the district.