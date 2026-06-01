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Home / Haryana / Illegal mining: Two FIRs registered, 15 vehicles seized in Haryana

Illegal mining: Two FIRs registered, 15 vehicles seized in Haryana

Rs 4.5 lakh fine levied

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:55 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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The district administration teams have seized 15 vehicles allegedly being used in illegal mining and transportation of minerals in Yamunanagar district in the past one week.

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Mines and Geology Department officials said two FIRs have also been lodged in connection with illegal mining activities during the period.

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“A total of 15 vehicles including five tractor-trailers and 10 trucks were seized by different district administration teams. A fine of Rs 4.5 lakh was imposed in different cases, while two FIRs were also registered in connection with illegal mining,” said Deputy Commissioner Preeti, adding that the district administration and the Mining department were taking strict action against illegal mining.

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According to the information, Director General of the Mining Department, KM Pandurang, was personally overseeing the crackdown operations.

The DC added that the district administration was fully vigilant in preventing illegal mining and was keeping a close watch on illegal mining sites. “The administration is continuously taking strict action against illegal mining and the illegal transportation of mining minerals in the district,” she said.

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