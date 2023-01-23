Illegal mining: Two tractor-trailers impounded

Faridabad, January 22
The police have seized two tractor-trailers loaded with Yamuna river sand mined illegally from Buapur village in the district today. According to the police, the vehicles were impounded after they were intercepted by a police team, which had been on a routine patrol in the area.
The drivers managed to flee leaving the vehicles behind, but the cops impounded the vehicles found loaded with the sand. It is claimed that a case of illegal mining has been registered against the unidentified accused, who are yet to be nabbed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway