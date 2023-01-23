Illegal mining: Two tractor-trailers impounded

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 22

The police have seized two tractor-trailers loaded with Yamuna river sand mined illegally from Buapur village in the district today. According to the police, the vehicles were impounded after they were intercepted by a police team, which had been on a routine patrol in the area.

The drivers managed to flee leaving the vehicles behind, but the cops impounded the vehicles found loaded with the sand. It is claimed that a case of illegal mining has been registered against the unidentified accused, who are yet to be nabbed.