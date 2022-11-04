Illegal parking lot busted, four held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 3

A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has busted an illegal parking scam on its land near the Rapid Metro Station in DLF-Phase 2. Four workers were nabbed from the spot who were charging Rs 50 to Rs 100 per vehicle.

An FIR was registered at the DLF-Phase 2 police station on Thursday. The police said they were conducting raids to nab the contractors of parking who have been running the parking illegally for the last three years, said the police.

According to the CM Flying Squad, illegal parking operations were being run by occupying MCG’s land, P-91, near the metro station in DLF-Phase 2, where the operators were illegally taking money from drivers. During the raid by the joint team on Thursday afternoon, more than 200 cars and about 160 two-wheelers were found parked there.

Inspector Harish Kumar said when the team reached the spot, some workers were taking money from people in cash and through UPI and Park Plus, in the name of Bajrang Parking. All four workers were nabbed from the spot and handed over to the police.

“The parking workers caught from the spot have been identified as Krishna Kumar, Rajkumar Jha, Navlesh Kumar, natives of Bihar and Bharat Singh, native of Uttar Pradesh. This parking lot has been running for almost three years. When they were told to show necessary documents to run the parking here, they could not do so. The contractors of the parking lot have been identified as Briju Yadav and Rajan, natives of Bihar.