Illegal parking staff booked for extortion in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 21

An illegal parking service was allegedly being run on the road near Gurugram’s mini secretariat and Vikas Sadan. Members of the parking mafia were taking money from people who were parking their vehicles on the roadside.

On the complaint of an RTI activist, a case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.

According to the complaint filed by RTI activist Ramesh Yadav on June 16, he had parked his vehicle on the roadside near the mini secretariat and Vikas Sadan. Meanwhile, a young man from the parking mafia came there and handed over a slip to him. “The man, who told his name was Manoj, collected Rs 50 from me. But no parking lot has been allotted and illegal collection is being done,” Yadav said in his complaint.

After a long investigation of more than a month, finally an FIR was registered against unidentified parking mafia under Section 384 (extortion) of the IPC at Shivaji Nagar police station on Friday.

Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Shivaji Nagar police station, said that they are trying to identify the accused.

The complainant Ramesh Yadav said that this business of extorting money from people parking vehicles on the roadside is very old. For illegal parking service at the same place, a case had been registered in 2017. The challan of the case was submitted in court in May 2023.

#Gurugram