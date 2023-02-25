Illegal PG accomodations come up in Rohtak residential areas

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, February 24

With a large number of students pursuing higher education in the city, several paying-guest (PG) hostels have mushroomed in residential areas without the required permission of the authorities concerned.

In recent years, the city has emerged as an education hub with institutes such as Indian Institute of Management, Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Maharshi Dayanand University, State University of Performing and Visual Arts, and Baba Mastnath University coming up here.

The influx of students has led to conversion of many residential properties into PG hostels. The irked residents said that these hostels had become a nuisance.

Dr SPS Dahiya, a retired university professor residing in Dev Colony, said: “Houses in residential sectors have been designed for four to eight persons. In the PG hostels, 25 to 30 persons reside. This puts undue pressure on the civic amenities such as water supply and sewerage.”

Residents also complain of loud music, hooliganism and fights. “The owners/managers of these hostels are concerned only with making money. Meanwhile, residents are facing a lot of inconvenience and multiple problems due to these,” Kusum Gupta, a housewife, said.

She added that it had become difficult for women to walk on roads, especially in the night, owing to the presence of large groups of youths, who sometime indulge in hooliganism.

Several residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have apprised their elected representatives as well as the local authorities concerned about the matter, but to no avail. Even the municipal councillors express their helplessness in getting the concerns of the residents addressed.

MC Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said a survey was being conducted and legal action would be taken against those found violating the building code and other norms.