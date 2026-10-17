Illegal PGs drive seniors out of Gurugram’s old sectors

Once prized for their spacious kothis and quiet neighbourhoods, Gurugram’s old Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors are losing their residential charm. The proliferation of illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations, guest houses and other commercial establishments has prompted several senior residents to rent out or sell their homes and move to gated societies.

HSVP surveys and audits have identified Sectors 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 31, 38, 40, 46 and 57 as hotspots of unauthorised commercial activity. These areas have witnessed a concentration of stilt-plus-four buildings and residential properties being used for PGs, gyms, clinics and offices.

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Residents say stilt-plus-four buildings are mushrooming in Sectors 14, 15 and 17, with some being used as PGs or converted into unauthorised apartments for sale. In Sectors 31, 43, 51 and 57, residential plots have been turned into commercial premises, including clinics, dance studios, hotels and short-term rental properties.

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The impact extends beyond building violations. Residents complain of parking congestion, damaged roads, waterlogging, erratic garbage collection, and the menace of monkeys and stray dogs. With traffic choking internal roads and parks allegedly encroached upon, senior citizens say even going for a walk has become difficult.

Rakesh Jinsi, president of the Sector 17 Residents’ Welfare Association, said the area was once home to retired defence personnel and former bureaucrats.

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“Houses are being used as political offices, and parks are being encroached upon for political activities and functions. Stilt-plus-four buildings have become a nuisance, with illegal PGs and parking problems. Civic amenities are deteriorating by the day,” he said.

Praveen Yadav of United Gurugram RWAs blamed weak enforcement for the exodus. “Kothis are being pulled down or converted into illegal PGs. People now want gated societies, where there is at least some accountability and a natural RWA support system,” he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has flagged 1,625 illegal and unauthorised PGs across the city. Of these, 276 are in HSVP sectors, 492 in licensed colonies, 856 in MCG areas and one in the HSIIDC area. The civic body has asked HSVP, the Department of Town and Country Planning and HSIIDC to take action.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said unauthorised PGs increased population density and strained civic infrastructure. The corporation was maintaining civic services, but the underlying problem required action by the authorities concerned, he added.

Meanwhile, HSVP has launched a special survey of residential properties being used commercially. Officials said around 500 property owners across Sectors 1 to 57 had received notices. Estate Office 1, covering Sectors 1 to 23, has issued around 100 notices under Section 17(3) of the HUDA Act, 1977, with 34 cases moving to Section 17(4). HSVP has vowed zero tolerance towards commercial misuse of residential properties.