Illegal PGs turn menace in G’gram; RWA seeks CM’s help

With local authorities allegedly turning a blind eye to the growing menace of illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations and guesthouses in residential areas, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 17A, Gurugram, has now knocked on the doors of the Chief Minister, seeking his direct intervention.

In a complaint filed through the CM Window, the RWA has highlighted large-scale misuse of residential premises for commercial purposes, citing the example of one such property — House No. 51, Sector 17A — where, according to residents, 30 rooms have been constructed illegally and are being rented out to around 50 occupants.

“The house has illegally constructed 30 rooms and is being used as a PG with around 50 occupants. It is unregistered and violates building norms. No stilt parking has been provided, creating a complete parking mess in the entire lane and adjoining areas as occupants park their vehicles outside, leading to frequent quarrels,” the RWA stated in its complaint.

The RWA alleged that despite repeated complaints to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), police and even the much-publicised anti-encroachment team led by DTP RS Bhatt, no action was taken.

“We have been approaching all authorities for over a year but have received no response. HSVP had announced a survey of the sector in 2024 to curb illegal commercialisation, but nothing happened,” said RWA president Rakesh Jinsi.

Calling the situation “unbearable,” Jinsi said the issue was particularly distressing for senior citizens.

“This section of the sector is Defence Colony, and most residents are senior citizens. You can imagine the menace they live with — illegal PGs, noise, fights and parking chaos. Even the so-called anti-encroachment team did not act. The police handle on-the-spot nuisance, but long-term redressal is missing. Getting no respite, we have now sought the CM’s help. If he intervenes, it will give hope not only to our sector but to all of Gurugram,” he said.

While HSVP officials remained unavailable for comment, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said he would take suo motu cognisance of the complaint and conduct an inquiry.

It may be noted that Gurugram has over 5,000 PG accommodations, of which less than 20% are registered or have the mandatory permissions and NOCs.