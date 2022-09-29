Illegal properties of 3 more criminals razed in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, September 28

On the second consecutive day of the drive, the police today demolished the illegal properties of three more criminals in the district.

A senior police officer said the police demolished the property of one Kaju, alias Dhan Singh, of the Baksua Patti area of Hodal. Kaju is wanted in as many as six different cases of murder, loot, assault and dacoity since 2015 and is currently serving a jail sentence. The cop said the property razed included a house, boundary wall, tin shed and toilet built on a plot of 600 square yard. He said the second such demolition was carried out a house built on a 200 square yard plot, belonging to one Devender, alias Lala, located in Deshan Mohalla. “Lala has at least seven criminal cases of murder, assault, liquor smuggling and under the SC/ST Act registered against him. He is also in judicial custody at present.”

The third demolition was done at Lalwa village of the district, where a dhaba and a shop, owned by one Kapil, was razed. According to the police, Kapil is wanted in around 11 cases, including that of a murder booked in 2010. Seven cases of liquor smuggling and two of assault have also been registered against Kapil, who has served jail sentences many times in the past 12 years. All properties had come up on the encroached land or illegally, it is claimed.

Claiming that the drive would continue as part of the directions of the state government, a senior cop said it was aimed at curbing the crime and the acquisition of properties through money earned illegally.