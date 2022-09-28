Illegal properties of drug peddler, kin demolished in Faridabad

Faridabad, September 27

Continuing its drive against the illegally acquired properties of criminals, the district police today razed 25 properties of a drug peddler and his family in Sector 22 here.

This is the fifth demolition since September 13.

The accused, identified as Bijender, alias Lala, (35), had died last year.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the properties demolished today included 18 shops, three houses, three godowns and one office building that were raised on land encroached by the accused.

The spokesperson said Lala had been booked in 21 cases, while his mother, brother and sister-in-law were booked under 11 cases related to drug peddling and similar crimes.

A case of murder was registered against Lala last year after a 24-year-old student died due to a drug overdose given by the accused.

The land on which the properties were raised belongs to the CPWD Department.

Meanwhile, the Palwal police demolished the house of Asghar, a criminal wanted in cases of loot, dacoity and theft at Alimeo village of Hathin subdivision in the district today.

