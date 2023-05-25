Illegal property of criminal demolished in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 24

As part of the state government’s ongoing campaign against individuals involved in criminal activities, the police carried out a property demolition in Babupur village of the district today.

Hardeep Singh Hooda, DSP, Hathin, said the police demolished the property belonging to Mubarak, son of Ami Khan, a resident of Babupur village. The operation resulted in the demolition of a house spanning 200 sq yards, a hut and a cattle fodder yard. The property had been constructed on the land belonging to the village panchayat, which had been encroached upon by the accused, he added.

Mubarak, who has been incarcerated for the past year, had been implicated in at least four crime cases committed between 2012 and 2022 in the district. The crimes predominantly involved drug peddling and assault. The accused had previously been declared a proclaimed offender by the police. The demolition was carried out under the supervision of Parvinder Singh, BDPO, Prithla, who had been appointed as duty magistrate by the district administration.

While this marks the first such move this year, last September saw the police demolish properties of four other criminals.