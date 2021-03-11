Illegal quarrying reported on panchayat land

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 20

Illegal mining was allegedly carried out on panchayat land at Bhattuwala village in Yamunanagar district.

On the complaint of Mining Officer (now under transfer) Rajiv Dhiman, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21(1) of the Mining and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957, at the Bilaspur police station on August 16.

The complainant officer said they had received a complaint about illegal mining on the panchayat land at Bhattuwala village.

After getting a complaint, a team of officials of the local administration, including mining guards Balbir Singh, Hardeep Singh, Sandeep Singh, Revenue Department kanoongo Sant Kumar, patwari Sanjay Kumar and panchayat

secretary Vikram, inspected the spot on June 23 and

July 29. The team found evidence of illegal mining on the panchayat land,

he said.