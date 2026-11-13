Illegal rearrest after bail puts spotlight on custodial abuse

The Haryana Government has rejected a proposal to frame a comprehensive policy for compensating victims of police brutality who survive custodial torture, with the Chief Minister not approving the proposal despite it being moved by the Home Department, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) revealed on Thursday.

The disclosure came while the Commission was considering compensation for an 18-year-old youth, Parvesh Sharma, who was allegedly illegally rearrested by the Haryana Police despite having secured bail and subsequently tortured in custody.

Commission member Deep Bhatia referred the matter to Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra for placing it before a larger bench to consider the grant of compensation.

Sharma was booked under the Arms Act on June 17, 2025, in a case relating to celebratory firing and arrested on June 25. Although he was subsequently granted bail, the police rearrested him on July 15, 2025. The following day, a court in Kalka, Panchkula, presided over by Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Abhimanyu Rajput, declared his arrest illegal.

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On July 18, custodial violence against Sharma was confirmed. A medical board constituted on the court’s directions found four injuries on his body, his counsel, Deepanshu Bansal, said.

A departmental inquiry conducted by the Additional SP, Yamunanagar, found two police personnel — Inspector Jagdish Chander, now retired, and Sub-Inspector Yadwinder Singh — guilty of all charges. DGP Ajay Singhal also acknowledged the culpability of the officials by awarding them punishment. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), in a reply to the Commission, confirmed that the charges against the personnel had been proved.

The Commission observed that although the state government had notified a compensation policy on August 6, 2026, covering natural and unnatural deaths in police custody, it had failed to extend the mechanism to victims who survive custodial torture, physical injuries or mental abuse.

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In its order, the HHRC said the absence of an administrative mechanism forced survivors to approach courts or the Commission for relief, adding to their physical, mental and financial hardships.

The Commission noted that the Home Department had moved a proposal for compensation covering all forms of police excesses through the proper channel. The proposal was submitted to the Chief Minister, the competent authority on policy matters, on September 18, 2026.

However, the Council of Ministers had already approved compensation only for deaths in police custody. The broader proposal covering human rights violations involving surviving victims was not approved.

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The Commission emphasised that compensation should not be restricted to custodial deaths and that all forms of human rights violations in police custody must be covered. It further clarified that the absence of a government policy did not take away its statutory powers under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to recommend compensation in cases where human rights violations are established.