Illegal RO plant sealed in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 15

A joint team of the CM’s flying squad, Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, Electricity Department and the Food and Safety Department raided an illegal RO plant running without permission in the New Palam Vihar area on Wednesday.

The team sealed the plant from where campers of 20 litres of water were being sold in the market in the name of branded companies.

DSP Inderjeet Yadav said the illegal plant was being run for over a year in the New Palam Vihar area. Necessary action has been taken against the plant owner, identified as Sukha Singh, a resident of Sirsa, who was running the plant from a premise on Rs 15,000 per month rent.

The illegal RO water plant has been sealed by the MC. The electricity department also served notice to the owner for the illegal use of electricity for commercial activity. The Food and Safety Department has also collected the water sample from the plant, which will be tested. An official of the Food and Safety Department said further action would be taken as per the test report.

“During the raid, we found two vehicles filled with water campers at the spot. Campers carrying 20 litres of water, being sold in the name of brands like Bisleri, were seized. Thousands of litres of water was being daily sold in the market from this illegal RO plant. Action will continue against illegal RO plants,” said DSP Yadav.