Illegal sewer-drain connections to invite action: GMDA CEO

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 4

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), PC Meena, has ordered a city-wide review of sewerage and strict action against defaulters, who have illegally connected sewers with stormwater drains.

Addressing a Core Planning Committee, the GMDA CEO emphasised that the sewage discharge must be properly channelised towards the sewerage network.

The Infra 1 Division submitted that works to strengthen master road dividing sectors 58 and 59 and sector 59, 60 and 61 and upgrade main carriageway of master road dividing sectors 60 and 61 to dividing road between sectors 66 and 67 are nearing completion.

The GMDA CEO directed officials to ensure that necessary road safety features were installed and measures to improve traffic management were incorporated in all road infrastructure development projects.

He also directed officials to construct footpaths once work on roads was completed, repair damaged footpaths and remove encroachments.

He approved all the proposals for desilting drains using high power super sucker machines that were submitted by the Infra 2 Division. The division team also apprised Meena about renovation work on the 1.5-km master storm water drain Leg-I from Rezang La Chowk to Railway Culvert No. 47, Palam Vihar and Gurugram.

