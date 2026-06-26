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Home / Haryana / Illegal structures face bulldozer action in Sonepat

Illegal structures face bulldozer action in Sonepat

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 04:03 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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An illegal structure being demolished in Sonepat on Thursday.
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The Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA) on Thursday demolished illegal structures being developed on Kami Road in the revenue estate of Jawahri village as part of its ongoing drive against unauthorised construction.

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SMDA District Town Planner (DTP) Neelam Sharma said the action was taken following directions issued by Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh to curb illegal constructions at their initial stages across the district.

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During the demolition drive, the SMDA team removed an unauthorised boundary wall measuring about 170 metres spread over nearly half an acre. An illegally constructed shop measuring around 150 square feet was also demolished.

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Sharma said prior approval from the Chief Executive Officer of the SMDA is mandatory before undertaking any construction activity in a controlled area. She warned that any illegal colony or unauthorised structure could be demolished at any time under the provisions of the Controlled Area Act.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of Duty Magistrate Anil Kamboj, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, along with enforcement officials of the SMDA and police personnel.

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Appealing to the public, the DTP advised people not to purchase plots in unauthorised colonies, noting that such colonies are not provided with basic civic amenities such as roads, drinking water, sewerage and electricity.

She also urged prospective buyers to verify that a colony has received the necessary statutory approvals before purchasing any plot.

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