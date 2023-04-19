Illegal structures razed at 3 places in Y'nagar dist

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 18

A team of the District Town Planner (DTP), Yamunanagar, carried out a demolition drive at three places in the district on today.

The team led by DTP Desh Raj Pachisia removed eight boundary walls, two shops and one service station. He said that seven boundary walls of residential plots were demolished in Kalanaur village in an unauthorised colony spread over 2.5 acre land. Pachisia added that two shops, one boundary wall and one service centre were demolished in different areas of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj, Executive Engineer of Development and Panchayats Department, was appointed the duty magistrate.