Illegal structures razed in villages of Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 8

A team of the District Town Planner (DTP), Yamunanagar, carried out a demolition drive in Tigri and Akalgarh villages here to demolish unauthorised under-construction structures on Thursday.

DTP Satish Punia said they came to know that unauthorised structures were being raised in Tigri and Akalgarh villages without obtaining “no objection certificates” from the Town and Country Planning Department. These villages had been brought under the “controlled area” category by the Town and Country Planning Department.

A team headed by him carried out a demolition drive in those villages and razed two under-construction unauthorised structures, he added.

#Yamunanagar