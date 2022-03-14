Illegal transfer of Rs2 crore from Bhiwani MC account, case filed

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, March 13

The Bhiwani police have registered a case of cheating and forgery in regards to transfer of about Rs 2 crore from the bank account of Bhiwani Municipal Council to private firms without any documents.

A former municipal councillor, Sudershan Jindal, has filed a complaint to the police alleging there has been blatant irregularities in transaction of funds of the MC. The economic cell of the Bhiwani police carried out a preliminary investigation into the charges. The police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 409, 467, 468, 471, 120-B against Vinod Goyal, Vikash, bank manager, and some officials of the Municipal Council.

The police had handed over the inquiry of the case to Inspector Ravinder for further probe into the matter. A police official said the investigation had started into the complaint and some more names could crop up during the investigation.

The complainant stated that an amount of about Rs 2 crore was transferred from the bank account of the Bhiwani Municipal Council from the period June 18, 2019 to October 9, 2019. He alleged that there was no entry of the details of the transaction in the account books of the MC.

The case was preliminarily inquired into by the economic cell in-charge of Bhiwani police Sub-inspector Satpal after which a case was registered into the complaint and the FIR was lodged at the Bhiwani city police station.

The complainant alleged that the case of cheating and embezzlement of funds could be in multiple crores as the police had started investigation.