Illegal weapons seized, one arrested in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 21

The local police seized a cache of illegal weapons from Bhungarka village under the Nangal Chowdhary police station here with the arrest of a man yesterday. Ten countrymade pistols and 40 live cartridges were recovered from the accused, identified as Rahul of Paniyala Kaluhera village in Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), said the accused disclosed that he used to sell illegal weapons in the Nangal Choudhary area after bringing these from the Kishangarh area of Rajasthan. He was taken on remand for further interrogation to find out about others indulging in the racket.

“The CIA Narnaul team got a tip-off that Rahul was likely to come to the Nangal Choudhary area via Bhungarka from Utoli village on his motorbike with an intention to sell the illegal arms. Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle checking operation was launched on the road leading to Ootoli from Bhungarka village. Rahul tried to escape on being signalled to stop, but he was nabbed by the cops,” said the SP.

Vikrant maintained Rahul was carrying a bag in which 10 country made pistols and 40 live cartridges were recovered. “During the interrogation, it was found that a case was already registered against the accused in Kotputli (Rajasthan). In 2022, the police arrested an accused with illegal weapons in the Nangal Choudhary area. He was also provided with illegal weapons by Rahul,” said the SP.