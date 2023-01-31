Sirsa: Illegally-built houses of drug peddlers razed

Sirsa, January 30
Continuing its drive, the Sirsa police demolished illegally built houses of four drug peddlers in Dadu and Kewal villages in the Kalanwali police station area of Sirsa district today.
Dr Arpit Jain, Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, said houses of four persons, identified as Iqbal Singh and Kuldeep of Dadu village, Gora Singh and Namdev of Kewal village, and who were facing several charges in drug supply and peddling cases, were demolished. These houses were built on the panchayat land, which was encroached upon by these accused in their respective villages.
The SP maintained that Iqbal Singh was booked in six cases under the NDPS Act, while Kuldeep had three cases against him. Gora Singh and Namdev were facing 10 and two cases under the NDPS Act, respectively.
Dr Jain said a team, led by DSP Yadram and Tehsildar Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was given the job of taking action against unauthorised and illegal structures built by the accused persons. He said both Iqbal and Kuldeep had encroached upon four kanals of panchayat land each to construct a house. While Gora Singh had usurped one kanal of panchayat land, Namdev had encroached upon 13 marlas of panchayat land in their village.
The SP said the campaign against the drug peddlers would continue under “Operation clean”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...