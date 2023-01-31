Sirsa: Illegally-built houses of drug peddlers razed

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, January 30

Continuing its drive, the Sirsa police demolished illegally built houses of four drug peddlers in Dadu and Kewal villages in the Kalanwali police station area of Sirsa district today.

Dr Arpit Jain, Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, said houses of four persons, identified as Iqbal Singh and Kuldeep of Dadu village, Gora Singh and Namdev of Kewal village, and who were facing several charges in drug supply and peddling cases, were demolished. These houses were built on the panchayat land, which was encroached upon by these accused in their respective villages.

The SP maintained that Iqbal Singh was booked in six cases under the NDPS Act, while Kuldeep had three cases against him. Gora Singh and Namdev were facing 10 and two cases under the NDPS Act, respectively.

Dr Jain said a team, led by DSP Yadram and Tehsildar Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was given the job of taking action against unauthorised and illegal structures built by the accused persons. He said both Iqbal and Kuldeep had encroached upon four kanals of panchayat land each to construct a house. While Gora Singh had usurped one kanal of panchayat land, Namdev had encroached upon 13 marlas of panchayat land in their village.

The SP said the campaign against the drug peddlers would continue under “Operation clean”.

