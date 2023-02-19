Illicit liquor seized in Bhiwani

Hisar, February 18
The Bhiwani police recovered a pickup-truck carrying 135 boxes of illicit liquor, which was being smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat via Haryana, on the Bhiwani-Devsar road near Bhiwani.
The driver of the truck, identified as Narender, a resident of Chimani village in Jhajjar district, was arrested by the police. CIA Bhiwani Sub-inspector Sumit Kumar said the driver used to charge Rs one lakh per trip from the liquor mafia.
The SI said they got a tip off about the pickup-truck, carrying illicit liquor being smuggled through Bhiwani district. They put up nakas and finally traced the pickup-truck, which was parked alongside the road. He said during the search, the police seized the liquor from the pickup-truck.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre to clear entire GST dues worth Rs 16,982 crore to states
Cuts tax on liquid jaggery, rationalises fee for delayed fil...
Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav
Day later, addresses party cadre