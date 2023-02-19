Illicit liquor seized in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 18

The Bhiwani police recovered a pickup-truck carrying 135 boxes of illicit liquor, which was being smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat via Haryana, on the Bhiwani-Devsar road near Bhiwani.

The driver of the truck, identified as Narender, a resident of Chimani village in Jhajjar district, was arrested by the police. CIA Bhiwani Sub-inspector Sumit Kumar said the driver used to charge Rs one lakh per trip from the liquor mafia.

The SI said they got a tip off about the pickup-truck, carrying illicit liquor being smuggled through Bhiwani district. They put up nakas and finally traced the pickup-truck, which was parked alongside the road. He said during the search, the police seized the liquor from the pickup-truck.