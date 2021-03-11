Illicit liquor worth lakhs seized in Palwal, one held

Tribune News Service

Palwal, August 14

The police have seized liquor worth several lakhs, which was being smuggled in a truck to Bihar.

Jangsher Singh, Incharge, CIA, Hodal, said a truck with 425 cartons of liquor(IMFL) was impounded near Karman border last night during a checkingdrive of vehicles at the

border with UP.

He said the police received an input that a truck loaded with smuggled liquor was to arrive from Rohtak district and was to go towards UP. It was intercepted around midnight. It is revealed that the truck having a registration number of RJ 46-GA-1250 was loaded with cartons of liquor hidden beneath bags of organic manure and namkeen (eatable grocery item). It is claimed that the truck was being driven by Hira Ram, which was on its way to Bihar. The seized liquor, include 72 cartons of Royal Stag brand, 117 cartons of McDowell brand, 91 cartons of Imperial Blue, 5000 cans of Hayward beer and four cartons of Kingfisher beer, among others. The market value of the seized liquor is worth several lakhs, it is reported.

While a case under the Excise Act has been registered, the police official said the matter was being probed to find the details of the smuggling racket and its network.