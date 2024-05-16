Illicit liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh seized in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 15

The police have recovered illicit liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh in the past 24 hours in the district.

Police spokesperson Sanjay Kumar said a team of the crime branch checked a truck parked along the Garhi Lalwa road near a liquor vend last night.

He said when checked, 600 boxes of liquor were recovered from it. The estimated market value of the countrymade liquor is said to be around Rs 15 lakh.

The person sitting in the truck, identified as Lakhpat, a resident of Banswa village, could not produce valid documents of the liquor. However, he produced some documents, including two bills issued by a vendor, but officials of the Excise Department found in their investigation that the alcohol was being carried illegally. Thereafter, the police arrested Lakhpat.

In the second incident, the police arrested a man after 9 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were recovered from a car near Hathin Gate. The car was stopped by the police during a routine check.

After checking, the police recovered the liquor. The driver, identified as Deepak, could not produce valid documents for the liquor.

