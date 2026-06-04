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Home / Haryana / IMA Haryana defers suspension of Ayushman Bharat services after ‘positive’ talks with authorities

IMA Haryana defers suspension of Ayushman Bharat services after ‘positive’ talks with authorities

The decision to continue services has been taken in good faith and in the larger interest of patients, particularly economically weaker sections, said IMA Haryana president

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:58 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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In a major relief for thousands of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries across the state, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana, has decided to defer its planned suspension of Ayushman Bharat services in private hospitals from June 5.

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The state body took the decision after a positive meeting with the Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority (AB-HHPA), and other officials on June 3. The matter was subsequently discussed in detail during a virtual meeting of IMA Haryana office-bearers and members on Thursday.

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“We have put our earlier decision to suspend Ayushman services in private hospitals from June 5 on hold after the positive assurances given by the CEO, AB-HHPA. The decision to continue services has been taken in good faith and in the larger interest of patients, particularly economically weaker sections who depend on private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat,” said Dr Sunila Soni, President, IMA Haryana.

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She said they were assured of expeditious processing and release of pending payments, streamlining of claim settlement mechanisms, prevention of unjustified deductions and adverse communications, and the establishment of a transparent and consultative framework to address issues faced by empanelled hospitals.

“We welcome the assurance of regular interactions with us to resolve operational concerns and improve the implementation of the scheme,” she added.

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However, the association made it clear that the continuation of services would depend on the timely implementation of the commitments made by the CEO and other officials, especially prompt payment of dues and fair, transparent claim adjudication with proper justification for any deductions.

She urged all member hospitals to respond promptly to queries raised by Ayushman Bharat teams and ensure accuracy while uploading documents and submitting replies through the online portal.

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