IMA Haryana seeks stay on Sunny Deol-starrer, alleges defamatory portrayal of doctors

The Haryana branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to stay the release of the upcoming film “Suryaa - Aarambh Se Ant Tak”, alleging that its trailer portrays doctors as corrupt and shows them conducting unnecessary tests.

In a letter to the CBFC Chairperson on Thursday, the association said it was speaking on behalf of more than 10,000 doctors in the state. It alleged that the trailer “maligns the entire medical profession” by accusing doctors of over-investigation.

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The letter was signed by IMA Haryana president Dr Sunila Soni, honorary secretary Dr Yogesh Jindal and Dr Ajay Mahajan, chairman of IMA Haryana.

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The film, starring Sunny Deol in a lead role, has a teaser showing him grieving over the death of his daughter. The teaser claims to be based on real events and depicts malpractices in the medical sector.

The IMA made five submissions in its letter. It said about 99 per cent of doctors were ethical and served honestly, adding that doctors underwent 10 to 12 years of rigorous training. It also stressed that medicine was “not Mathematics”.

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“Disease progression is unpredictable, and investigations are essential for diagnosis rather than a way to make money. Doctors work under heavy workloads and limited resources, and face constant threats of violence and litigation. Fear of negligence claims leads to defensive practice,” the letter stated.

The IMA said a one-sided portrayal of the medical profession damaged the doctor-patient relationship and promoted violence against doctors, for which it held the CBFC directly responsible.

The association sought an immediate stay on the film’s release until the scenes it found objectionable were deleted and IMA representatives had previewed the film. It asked the CBFC to treat the matter as urgent, warning that otherwise IMA Haryana “will be forced to agitate and take legal recourse”.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Prime Minister, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, the Haryana Chief Minister and the president of IMA headquarters.